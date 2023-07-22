'That man did not fear anything' | Silver Spring man nearly attacked during stabbing spree

Montgomery County Police shot and killed the suspect after investigators say he stabbed four people.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Silvestre Benitez says he is counting his blessings after nearly becoming the fifth victim in a Montgomery County stabbing spree that ended with the suspect being shot and killed by police.

Montgomery County Police say a man first stabbed a woman at the Unique Thrift Store on Veirs Mills Road at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the thrift store and located the victim, they received another call for help for another stabbing in the 4100 block of Colie Drive, which runs behind the thrift store parking lot.

Loved ones told WUSA9 that the two victims were friends that had set up a yard sale. Both women are expected to survive from their injuries.

A fourth victim was also located on Colie Drive. Police say the man's injuries were superficial and he did not require medical attention.

Montgomery County investigators say the alleged attacker used a 12-inch butcher knife in all the attacks.

"We have no indication that the individual that attacked these people knew them," Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Darren Francke told reporters during a news conference.

Benitez says he was checking the oil in his car on Harvard Street when he saw the man run into the forest near his home. He tells WUSA9 that he assumed he would not be back, but moments later the man charged towards him with the knife in hand. Benitez says he pulled out a short stick from his car to defend himself.

"That man did not fear anything. He charged towards police officer. With the little stick that I had, I wouldn't have been able to defend myself," Benitez said outside his Silver Spring home. He says that as soon as the cop car pulled up, the man got distracted and started charging towards police.

"I had a scare, but thank God I am alive. Perhaps by miracle because if wouldn't have been for the officer arriving. He would have attacked me," Benitez added.

A short time later, an officer shot the suspect, firing multiple rounds. Officers attempted to give the suspect first aid, but the suspect died at the scene.

"Another officer arrived on scene, saw the suspect, saw that he was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife. Gave commands to the subject. Unfortunately an officer involved shooting occurred. The officer fired multiple rounds," Francke said.

Despite the close call, Silvestre says he feels bad the incident ended with a death.

The investigation will be handled by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's office.

Body camera footage will be released within about 14 days.