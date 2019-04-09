WASHINGTON — A teenager was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Southeast D.C., police said.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of E Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He has not been identified.

Police said it is unclear what his condition was when he was taken to the hospital, but at last check, he was in surgery.

No suspect description has been given at this time.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

