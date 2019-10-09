WASHINGTON — A teenager was seriously injured after being shot one block away from a D.C. police station early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to 24th Place and Hartford Street in Garfield Heights.

When they arrived, they found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, but breathing when he was taken to a local hospital. Police said he is seriously injured. He has not been identified.

So far there is no information available on possible suspects or motive.

