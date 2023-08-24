Teen boys ride Capital Bikeshare bikes to Fauquier County to burglarize store

It's about 50 miles from DC to where the store was broken into.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies arrested two teenagers for attempted burglary after the 15- and 16-year-old boys tried to break into the Dumfries Market store in Fauquier County. Deputies with the sheriff's office said there were two Capital Bikeshare bikes recovered at the scene.

Deputies were called to the store on Dumfries Road between Warrenton and Nokesville, Virginia Sunday night for a report of a burglary in progress. That's about 45 miles away from the District.

Once on scene, authorities found the two boys in front of the store. The front glass door was shattered and a metal pipe was on the ground. A deputy told the boys to surrender. One did, but the other tried to take off on a bike. He was quickly captured by arriving backup units.

Both boys were identified as D.C. residents, one of whom was reported missing. In addition to the attempted burglary charge, they also face charges of possession of burglarious tools and destruction of property. The boy who fled was also charged with obstruction of justice.