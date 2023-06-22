4 teens charged for using stolen car in Fairfax Co. smoke shop burglary

The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Four teenagers from Lorton have been arrested for a brazen smoke shop burglary in Fairfax County last month. The teens were caught on camera ramming a stolen car into the Smoke Bazaar store on May 21.

According to police, officers responded to the store in Springfield just after midnight. A stolen silver Hyundai Elantra drove through the front of the store, and four teenagers got out and stole merchandise from inside before taking off.

The stolen car was found later that morning in the 9200 block of Wildewood Street. Officers contacted the owner, who said stuff was stolen from inside his car, including AirPods. Through their investigation, the AirPods were tracked to a nearby apartment. Detectives identified a 15- and 16-year-old inside and found the stolen AirPods along with other stolen property from the smoke shop. The investigation found two other teens were also involved. All four have been charged with burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and destruction related to the Smoke Bazaar burglary.

Detectives determined two of the teen suspects were also connected to two additional commercial burglaries a week before at different Springfield smoke shops. A 15- and a 16-year-old were charged with three counts of grand larceny and two counts of burglary.