3 teens charged in carjacking, robbery spree in DC

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers face charges for their alleged involvement in a carjacking and robbery spree that took place across the District on Friday.
Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys, all of Southeast, D.C., were arrested and charged in connection with the following incidents:
- At 3:10 am, the suspects’ vehicle blocked the victim’s vehicle in the 3400 block of B Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim out of their vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the suspects’ vehicle.
- At 4:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
- At 4:35 am, the suspects blocked the victim’s vehicle from the front and rear at East Capitol Street and 17th Street, Northeast. The suspects exited their vehicles and brandished firearms and demanded the victim exit their vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the additional suspects’ vehicles.
- At 5:55 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at Montana Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
- At 4:45 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at C Street and 19th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim from their vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
- At 6:15 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the money then fled the scene.
- At 6:35 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of Fenwick Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and went through the victim’s pockets attempting to take property. When the suspects didn’t obtain any property, they fled the scene.
- At 6:41 am, the suspects’ vehicle approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at 4th Street and Morse Street, Northeast. The suspects exited their vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the suspects’ vehicle.
- At 6:45 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled the scene in their vehicle.
- At 6:49 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the money then fled the scene.
