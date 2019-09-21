FREDERICK, Md. — A man is dead after two teenagers attacked him at the Great Frederick Fair Friday.

At around 5:36 p.m., Frederick Counter Sheriff deputies responded to the Great Frederick Fair for the report of a fight in the fairgrounds.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they located a 59-year-old male laying on the ground unconscious. The victim was flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment.

Officials say criminal investigators were able to identify two juvenile suspects based on accounts from witnesses at the fair.

Deputies confirmed witness accounts stating the person assaulted was the victim of an unprovoked attack.

The two suspects have been arrested and placed in the Department of Juvenile Services.

The first suspect, a 15-year-old male, has been charged with:

First degree assault

Second degree assault

Reckless Endangerment

The second suspect, a 16-year-old male, has been charged with second degree assault.

Officials say no weapons were used in the attack. The sheriff's office is currently consulting with the State Attorney's Office to determine additional charges.

The Shock Trauma Center notified the sheriff's office Saturday that the victim had passed away. The cause of death is not known at this time.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information related to this assault to contact Detective Jen Skelley at 301-600-1046.

