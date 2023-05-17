Teenager was threatened by gangs before he was shot and killed outside DC high school, grandmother says

Jefferson Pérez, 17, was identified by family members as the student that was shot in the parking lot of Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — A mourning grandmother says her grandson was the Roosevelt High School student who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Northwest D.C. high School on Wednesday afternoon.

Sonia Ferrufino says her daughter brought 17-year-old Jefferson Pérez to the United States from El Salvador when he was just 9-months-old. She says they faced gang violence in their native country and found the same danger in the nation's capital.

"My heart has been ripped out," Ferrufino told WUSA9 as she sat outside the Petworth neighborhood high school.

She says Pérez, was called the quiet angel by some family members because of his timid disposition, and now she has actually gained an angel as she reflects on his death.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to Theodore Roosevelt High School in the 4300 block of 13th Street Northwest just before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Pérez suffering from a gunshot wound in the high school parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It appears that there was some sort of confrontation, and we don't know what led up to it, but we do know we have a gun recovered on the scene," said Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane during a Wednesday evening press briefing.

Ferrufino says she worried about the teenager's safety because she claims he had been attacked and threatened at least three times inside and outside of the school.

"They got him in the bathroom; they were very tall and older – and then again outside. That was last week, and now a week later, they killed him," she said.

Pérez's grandmother says she has no doubt gang members are behind the teenager's death. D.C. police say it is too early in the investigation to conclude the deadly incident is gang-related and have yet to release a motive.

Neighbors told WUSA9 that they have witnessed multiple fights outside the campus and that they also believe to be gang-related.

In a press conference, MPD Assistant Chief Morgan Kane said the student was in class at some point but it is unclear when exactly he left. They are sifting through videos to get a clear picture of what took place.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Officers were on the lookout for a possibly green BMW. Kane said police have located that vehicle and spoken with the owner.