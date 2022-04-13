'We have more babies being murdered' | Grandmother of 15-year-old murdered in DC calls for more action from Mayor Bowser and Police

Police say 15-year-old Malachi Jackson died on Monday night when he was shot and killed along the 3000 block of 13th Street NW in Columbia Heights.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed on the streets of D.C. this week is calling for Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III to attend the boy's memorial service as a way to raise awareness about what's being done to combat crime in the district.

Police say, Malachi Jackson, who attended Theodore Roosevelt High School, died on Monday night when he was shot and killed along the 3000 block of 13th Street NW in Columbia Heights.

According to Jackson's family, the 15-year-old was out for a jog at the time of the shooting. Some family members believe he may have been targeted by a rival group.

As of Wednesday night, police said no arrests had been made and the case remained under investigation.

So far this year, D.C. has recorded 46 homicides. Of those 46, six have involved teenage victims. Jackson became the youngest of all homicide victims in D.C. with his death late Monday.

Violent crime has also increased by 28% compared to 2021 data.

On Wednesday, Malachi's grandmother spoke to WUSA9 about the tragedy's impact on her family.

"It's hurtful. It's painful. We're confused," Alvoncia Jackson said. "When you lose someone tragically like this, it makes you realize and understand what you have right in front of you.”

Jackson focused on how other teenagers have also been victims of violent crimes this year, while others have been arrested in connection to them.

According to the grandmother, more must be done to stop additional teens from dying in the streets.

"We have more babies nowadays out here being murdered," she said. "I don’t care who you are, where you are from, what race you’re from, the ethnicity you are. It’s about an innocent child being taken away from loved ones.”

Two days after the shooting, Jackson said she was continuing to organize a funeral and special memorial service for her grandson.

Aside from people speaking about Malachi's life at the memorial service, she hoped to host a roundtable with activists and others about violence in D.C. and what must be done to stop further crime.

"I want Mayor Bowser to know that we are here, we’re not going anywhere. We’re taking a stand. This has to stop," Jackson said. "There are innocent kids being killed on her streets. What is she going to do about it? We need her to come and speak.”

Jackson also planned to extend an invitation to MPD Chief Robert Contee to attend the service, which she said would be held on April 23 at the site where Malachi died.

Moving forward, she hoped more parents could step up and help their children avoid being close to danger.

"We need to go to these schools. We need to get more involved as parents," Jackson said. "We’re losing our children. Nobody is going to be involved if we don’t get involved.”

For now, losing Malachi has left a deep wound in her.

She hopes to honor his legacy by raising awareness about the need to stop crime.