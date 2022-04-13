x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate shooting, teenage girl injured

There is no word on any suspect information or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl injured in D.C. Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 14th Street SE.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified teenage girl who had been shot. Police say the girl was conscious and breathing. 

There is no word on any suspect information or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.

RELATED: 

WATCH NEXT: 15-year-old shot and killed, youngest homicide this year in DC

The family of Malachi Jackson continued to mourn on Tuesday over the tragedy of losing the 15-year-old boy, a day after police say he was shot and killed in DC.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.