Police investigate shooting, teenage girl injured

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl injured in D.C. Wednesday night.
According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 14th Street SE.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified teenage girl who had been shot. Police say the girl was conscious and breathing.
There is no word on any suspect information or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.
