x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say

The student is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property.

More Videos

LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday.

The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Around 10:45 a.m., Prince George’s County Public Schools security claim they found a student was in possession of a handgun.

Security personnel said they located the weapon during a search of the teen. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified and took over the investigation.

The student is facing charges of having a handgun on their person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.

The student is not being identified due to their age. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: 18-year-old alleged Wakefield High School trespasser arrested

Investigators believe 18-year-old Kenan Owens walked into the school and tried to find a juvenile victim whom he had been fighting with for some time.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out