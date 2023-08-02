15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say

The student is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday.

The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Around 10:45 a.m., Prince George’s County Public Schools security claim they found a student was in possession of a handgun.

Security personnel said they located the weapon during a search of the teen. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified and took over the investigation.

The student is facing charges of having a handgun on their person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.

The student is not being identified due to their age. The investigation is active and ongoing.