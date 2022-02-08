Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.
According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say the teen was conscious and breathing. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Police have not identified the teen or said what may have led up to the shooting.
Investigators have not released any suspect description.
Anyone with information should call the department tip line at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
