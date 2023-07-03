x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teen shot in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue near Wheeler Road.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — A boy was shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At 8:10 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue near Wheeler Road for the report of a shooting.

They found a boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital. His condition wasn't clear, but police said he wasn't conscious and his breathing was "labored."

Police could not say the boy's exact age, but they confirmed he was a juvenile and said he was a teen.

No information was provided on what led up to the shooting nor if there was a suspect being sought.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for further updates as they become available.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Shelter in place lifted at 5 schools following double shooting in Montgomery Co.

Five schools temporarily sheltered in place after a shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out