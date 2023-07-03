Teen shot in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue near Wheeler Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A boy was shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At 8:10 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue near Wheeler Road for the report of a shooting.

They found a boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital. His condition wasn't clear, but police said he wasn't conscious and his breathing was "labored."

Police could not say the boy's exact age, but they confirmed he was a juvenile and said he was a teen.

No information was provided on what led up to the shooting nor if there was a suspect being sought.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for further updates as they become available.

Five schools temporarily sheltered in place after a shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.