14-year-old boy shot, killed in Southeast DC

Police are searching for three young people on scooters in connection to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was shot dead early Saturday and police are searching for three young people on scooters in connection to his death.

DC Police responded around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road Southeast, near Suitland Parkway and the Oxford Manor Apartments. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old boy had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police originally said the boy was 15. The boy has been identified as Stephon Shreeves of Southeast D.C.

Investigators are still searching for the people responsible for the teen's death, and say they are looking for three juveniles on scooters. So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation into this shooting is still in its early stages. Police have not released additional details about a motive or circumstances leading up to the deadly incident.

Anyone who may have information about this case is urged call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

This is the latest incident of youth crime in the DMV. Leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are working to address the growing trend.

Neighbors in the area where the shooting happened said it's not uncommon to hear about teenagers involved in crime lately.

"As we’re seeing all throughout the city and nation actually, there’s just a lot going on with these teens that... I don’t know what they’re doing and why they’re acting a little crazy right now, but there are just a few bad apples and hopefully this changes really soon," said a woman we spoke to who did not want to be identified.