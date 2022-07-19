15-year-old arrested for teen's shooting death in Northeast DC, police say

Police said the teen is also connected to the Jan. carjacking of D.C. Council Nate Fleming.

A teenager is now in police custody and being charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old shot and killed in January.

D.C. Police arrested a 15-year-old from Hyattsville, Maryland Tuesday for the death of Devin Brewer, of Northeast, D.C.

On Jan. 18, police responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast on Jan. 18 just before 8 p.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived at the location, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

One of the men, later identified as Brewer, was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to police.

The 15-year-old is being charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said the teen has also been connected to a carjacking involving D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 15. At the time police said they were searching for a burgundy Toyota Highlander with heavy tint and DC tags GC6636. It was later found, torched, according to sources.

The same car was also connected to another double shooting on Jan. 18 around 7 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street Northeast. Both victims were treated at the hospital and released.