Three shot across DC Sunday morning

The man who died has been identified as 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot across D.C. Sunday morning, according to police, including a teenager. One man has died.

The first shooting took place at Valley Avenue and Wheeler Road, Southeast around 1 a.m. A teen boy was shot, according to police. He walked to a local hospital and officials reported that he was conscious and breathing at the time and that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of T Street, Northwest, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was living in Northwest, D.C. at the time of his death.

Police currently offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted to the department’s texting tip line, by sending a text message to 50411.

Around 11 a.m., police found a man lying in the street in the 2200 block of Channing Street, Northeast.

He was found conscious and breathing and, although shot once, his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, police confirmed.