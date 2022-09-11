x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three shot across DC Sunday morning

The man who died has been identified as 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot across D.C. Sunday morning, according to police, including a teenager. One man has died.

The first shooting took place at Valley Avenue and Wheeler Road, Southeast around 1 a.m. A teen boy was shot, according to police. He walked to a local hospital and officials reported that he was conscious and breathing at the time and that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of T Street, Northwest, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was living in Northwest, D.C. at the time of his death. 

Police currently offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted to the department’s texting tip line, by sending a text message to 50411.

 Around 11 a.m., police found a man lying in the street in the 2200 block of Channing Street, Northeast.

He was found conscious and breathing and, although shot once, his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, police confirmed.

READ MORE: 

Community leaders turn to trap music to stop teen gun crimes

Police: Man, teenage girl shot in SE DC

16-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

14-year-old boy shot in the head in Northwest DC, police say

House of DC's shadow representative was struck by gunfire in Southeast

 Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Initiative hopes to use trap music to stop teen gun violence

Before You Leave, Check This Out