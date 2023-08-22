Teen found responsible for handing out antisemitic flyers, police say

Flyers spreading hateful rhetoric about the Jewish community were distributed overnight and stuck on windshields, at the doors, and taped to yard signs.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A teenager faces charges after being found responsible for passing out antisemitic flyers across multiple neighborhoods in Fairfax County, according to police.

On Sunday, officers from the Fair Oaks Police District responded to a Target on Fair Lakes Shopping Center for a report of a shoplifter in custody.

Members of the Target Asset Prevention Team told police that the suspect was seen stealing a staple gun, sandwich bags, glue as well as other various items.

Police said their investigation revealed that the teen in custody for shoplifting was the same teenager responsible for passing out hateful and offensive flyers in Fairfax County over the weekend.

After making this connection, the teen was taken into custody of the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with petit larceny.

Delegate Karrie Delaney (D-67) calls the flyers a disgrace.

“I am deeply disturbed by the distribution of these flyers in our community,” said Delaney on Monday. “I stand unequivocally with the Jewish community, and condemn this action in the strongest of terms. There is absolutely no place for this kind of hate in Fairfax County, or anywhere in Virginia.”

The antisemitic flyers spreading hateful rhetoric about the Jewish community were distributed overnight Friday and stuck on windshields, at the doors, and even taped to yard signs supporting Delaney’s reelection campaign.

If you are the victim or witness of a Bias Crime or Incident in Fairfax County, please contact the FCPD at 911 (for in progress) or our non-emergency number at 703-691-2131. Anyone with additional information about this incident or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to please call our Fair Oaks Police station at 703-591-0966. To contact our detectives, please call our Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau at 703-802-2750.