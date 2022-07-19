DC police search for suspect after teen shot in Northeast DC

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper back leg.

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was shot in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a teen they believe is a suspect.

Police said the shooting occurred around 11:35 a.m. on the 200 block of T Street Northeast. Upon arrival, officers found a boy struck in the upper back leg.

The injured teen was conscious and breathing as he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to MPD.

Police are looking for a 5'6 Black teen, who was last seen traveling eastbound on Seaton Pl heading towards 2nd Street in Northeast.

Officials have not provided any additional information about the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide additional details as it becomes available to us.