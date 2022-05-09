Prince George's County implements curfew for teens following increase in crime

Teens under the age of 17 must be in their home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the weekends.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George's County Executive Alsobrooks announced Monday a curfew that would ban youth from public places late at night, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings.

The existing curfew law will go into effect this upcoming weekend for the next 30 days. Teens under the age of 17 are required to be in their home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. Teenagers out during those hours must be with an adult.

"August was the single deadliest month in Prince George's County history," Alsobrooks said.

A warning will be sent out to the parents or guardians of any child out past curfew. Alsobrooks said the child will be released to social services if the parent or guardian fails to respond regarding their child. Parents of teens out past curfew, and owners of businesses allowing them on premise after curfew, will face a $50 fine for the first offense,$100 for a second offense and $250 for subsequent offenses.

"The enforcement of this law is to protect our children," Alsobrooks said. "Children, 17-years-old and younger, are not legally responsible for themselves, neither are the police. Their parents and family are responsible for keeping them safe."

The county executive emphasized that the teens committing violent acts need to be held accountable for their action and face consequences.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department has made 438 juvenile arrests in 2022, which is more than double the prior year's numbers; eight juveniles have been charged with homicide.

"What's also deeply troubling are the number of juveniles repeatedly arrested," Aziz said.

Monday's press conference comes after nine people were shot, over Labor Day weekend; two of the victims died.