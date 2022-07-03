17-year-old charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl in DC, police say

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A teen was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was found shot to death on Father's Day of this year, inside a Southwest D.C. apartment complex, police say.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a 17-year-old man, of Oxon Hill, Maryland., was arrested in connection to the death of 16-year-old Taniya Jones, of Brandywine, Maryland.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor was charged with second degree murder while armed.

On June 19, 2022, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the Worthington Woods apartment in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

Upon arrival, police found Jones inside the apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the location and found the victim showing no signs of life and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jones was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

MPD confirmed that Jones and her friends were in the apartment on 3rd Street recording a video at the time of the shooting.

While investigators are still trying to determine what happened inside the first-floor apartment, one neighbor pointed to a broken lock on the front door.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the unit has been vacant for two months. The neighbor had previously complained to management about teenagers trespassing.