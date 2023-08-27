16-year-old arrested, charged in 3 armed carjackings and 7 armed robberies

Police say when they arrested the teen, he had four guns on him.

WASHINGTON — A teen boy was arrested and charged in connection to 10 armed offenses committed in a little more than 24 hours.

Between Wednesday at 2:44 a.m. and Thursday at 5:20 a.m., an unnamed 16-year-old boy from Southeast is accused of three armed carjackings, seven armed robberies and one kidnapping; most of the alleged crimes happened in SE, with two of the robberies occurring in Northeast, D.C.

DC Police said they arrested the 16-year-old Friday and charged him on all the offenses. He was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. When he was arrested, police said the teen had four guns on him.

As of Friday, DC Police crime stats show that robberies are up by 65% compared to last year and car theft is up 113%. Violent crime overall has increased by 38%.