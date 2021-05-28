Teen arrested in stabbing outside Loudoun County McDonald's

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside a McDonald's in Loudoun County last month.
On April 12, Loudoun County deputies were called to fast-food restaurant in the 43200 block of Defender Driver around 1:35 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim told a family member he had been stabbed. The victim reported he was leaving the McDonald's when someone jumped out of some nearby bushes and stabbed him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, according to deputies.
A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to the stabbing on Friday. The teenager was not identified because he is a minor. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
The arrest comes after an investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The investigation revealed that the stabbing was not a random attack, but deputies did not provide further details about what led to the man being stabbed.
The 17-year-old is currently being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.
