Teen arrested for armed robbery in NE DC, police say

The teen is suspected of stealing property from the victim in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after police say they connected him to an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast D.C. in February.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department arrested the teen after opening an investigation into the armed robbery that took place in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police say the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects took out a handgun and demanded the victim's property. After the victim complied, detectives say the suspects fled the scene.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with armed robbery for his alleged involvement.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.