Teen arrested in connection to 2021 DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly 2021 shooting in Southeast.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 200 block of 36th Place, Southeast on May 13, 2021.
Investigators say they received word of a shooting just after 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found four men who had been shot. All four men were conscious and breathing and taken to the hospital.
One of the four victims, 31-year-old Anwar Christian, died from his injuries on June 29, 2021.
At the time of the shooting, MPD Chief Robert Contee said officers were looking for a lone shooting in a black A4 Audi.
More than a year later, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting, charging him with first-degree murder while armed. The identity of that suspect has not been released.
