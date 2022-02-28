x
Crime

Teen arrested for 2020 homicide, police say

Arthur Daniels IV, 42, died after he was shot multiple times on Oct. 1, 2020, police say.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020. 

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 6200 block of 8th Street, NW on Oct. 1, 2020.

When officers arrived just after 4:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man, identified as 42-year-old Arthur Daniels IV, was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died from his injuries.

Two months later, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to Daniels' death. He was charged as an adult in December 2020 with first-degree murder while armed. 

A second teen was arrested for Daniels' death on Feb. 28, 2020. The 17-year-old has also been charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed. 

