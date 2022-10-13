Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month.

According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Officers arrested the teen in Columbia, Maryland on Oct. 13. The unnamed teen is accused of killing Jones-Onyejiaka, who allegedly had been in an ongoing dispute with the teen's family. There is no word at this time on what the ongoing dispute was about or how Jones-Onyejiaka was killed.

The teen has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and handgun violations.

