Teacher charged with sexually abusing girl, possessing child pornography

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland teacher is facing charges after deputies say he sexually abused a young girl.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Department (CCSO), 53-year-old David Warren Henson, Jr. faces multiple charges including sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography.

Detectives believe Henson abused the girl for two years.

Henson has been employed as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September 2021. The victim in this case was not a student at the church where he worked.

Henson is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Nauman at (301) 609-6581.

WUSA9 has reached out to Grace Lutheran Church for comment.

Another man was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography in Charles County this month. David Allen Payne, 57, of Waldorf, Maryland, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Payne was arrested at his home. He was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was released for posting a $5,000 bond.

