Police: victim tased in attempted carjacking Friday in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A victim reported that they were tased while several juveniles attempted to carjack them in the 1200 block of New Jersey Ave. SE on Friday afternoon, according to DC Police.

Officers have since arrested three juvenile female suspects. However, detectives are still investigating the incident. The victim did not sustain injuries, police said. If you have any information, including videos of the incident, police ask that you contact the First District Detectives Office at (202) 299-2025, or the Metropolitan Police Department's Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099.

The incident comes just days after a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to seven years in a carjacking that killed UberEats driver in a separate incident.

The girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the attack on driver Mohammad Anwar near Nationals Park in March. On Tuesday, she was committed to a youth facility until she turns 21.

D.C. juvenile court judge Lynn Leibovitz gave the girl, who was 13-years-old at the time of the attack, the maximum legally allowable sentence.