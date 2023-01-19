Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured

Investigators have released surveillance footage of three men suspected to be involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles.

Editor's Note: The video above aired Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast to investigate a call for service. At the scene, officers located multiple cars involved in a collision.

After further investigation, detectives discovered the crash was the result of a shooting where no one was hit by gunfire.

All eight individuals were taken to area hospitals following the collision for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.