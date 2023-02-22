Suspects wanted for wearing CIA jackets, attempting to rob someone in Southeast DC

On Tuesday, the three men wore CIA jackets during an attempted robbery in Southeast.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are still searching for three men after they dressed up as CIA agents and attempted to rob someone in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday.

The attempted robbery is just the latest in connection with a string of robberies that have occurred across the District since Feb. 17 involving the same suspect vehicle, a black Lexus RX with a D.C. tag of GP 2136.

On Feb. 21, 2023, around 6:06 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call regarding a possible armed robbery at 100 N Street Southeast.

At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who claimed that he was sitting outside on the block when a black Lexus SUV pulled up and three men wearing black jackets with a logo sign on the right sleeve "CIA," black ski masks, and black pants got out.

The victim told police the suspects then walked up to him and demanded his wallet and phone, which he refused to give them. He says this is when one of the men pushed him to the ground and started fighting with him to take possession of his phone and wallet.

A physical struggle ensued, during which, a coworker of the victim came outside and scared the three suspects away.

Officers claim the suspects got back in their vehicle and fled eastbound on N Street Southeast.

The victim in this case claims nothing was stolen from him during the attempted robbery.

The victim's coworker says when he walked out of the construction building, he saw three men wearing all black fighting with his coworker laying on the ground. He claims he yelled at them and that this is when one of the suspects showed off a small silver gun. He then threw a safety helmet at the suspects before they ran back to their SUV and took off.

Police canvassed the nearby area afterward for surveillance footage.

One surveillance video shows the black SUV circling the block two times before coming to stop and the three men exiting.

Investigators say the angle of this particular camera was unable to show where the incident happened.

The suspects and their vehicles are wanted by police for their involvement in a series of robberies across the District.