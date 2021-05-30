Suspects use Molotov cocktails to light fire at Camp Springs 7-Eleven

The incident is the third of its kind so far in 2021, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS confirmed on their Facebook page

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS are investigating a fire that was spurred by Molotov cocktails at a Camp Springs, Maryland 7-Eleven gas station.

Responders received the call at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 regarding the convenience store located in the 6400 block of Auth Road.

The 911 call reported that multiple suspects had started a fire inside the convenience store while it was occupied and then escaped. The fire was extinguished and investigators determined Molotov cocktails were the source. Luckily, the incident did not cause any injuries.

Fire Investigators report the cause of the fire is incendiary with a preliminary property damage estimate of $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident is the third of its kind so far in 2021, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS confirmed on their Facebook page. Both cases remain under investigation and it’s not yet known if any of the cases are related.

The first incident occurred on January 6, 2021, at the same location in the 6400 block of Auth Road. The other similar incident occurred on Saturday, January 16 at a convenience store in the 3400 block of Dallas Drive in Temple Hills.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases should immediately contact the Prince George’s County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77ARSON (301-772-7766.)