Suspects involved in Montgomery Co. armed carjacking caught on surveillance video

Detectives are searching for three suspects who were allegedly involved with an armed carjacking. The three were seen on surveillance camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery Department of Police have released surveillance video of three suspects they say were involved in an armed carjacking in hopes of having the public's help identifying them.

On Feb. 21, officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 4300 block of Dunwood Terrance in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Investigators determined that an adult victim was taking an item out of his white 2021 Nissan Rogue when three suspects arrived in a blue four-door sedan.

Police claim two of the suspects got out of the sedan and approached the victim. One of the suspects implied he has a gun and demanded the key to the Nissan.

Detectives say the victim complied and handed over his keys. One of the suspects left the scene in the Nissan and the other two left the scene in a sedan.

Moments later, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were involved in a pursuit with the three suspects now inside the stolen Nissan.

Police say in the parking lot of the 9700 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham, Maryland, the suspects lost control, struck an unoccupied vehicle and left the scene.

The Nissan was then recovered and towed to a police facility in Montgomery County for further investigation.

Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a physical description of the the suspects.

>Watch the video below: