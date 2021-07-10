DC Police: suspects participate in aggravated assault, question victim's gender identity

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — Just after 2 a.m. on Friday in Northwest D.C., multiple suspects assaulted a victim after questioning the victim’s gender identity, D.C. Police said.

They added that D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now investigating if the incident, which happened at the 3100 block of Georgia Ave. NW, was potentially motivated by hate or bias. Currently, detectives are also trying to identify and locate the suspects from the incident.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of someone responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The assault happened on the same day of a different incident, when vile, anti-gay and anti-Asian slurs were caught on a Ring camera while being hurled at a gay couple in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. The insults came after what was said to be a long-simmering dispute over a back alley parking space.

The white couple caught on tape - the Woods - insisted they're not anti-gay or anti-Asian.

It happened just off Duke Street after the couple struggled to get their Tesla into the parking space behind their house and then lashed out at their next-door neighbors, Kyle Metz and Leo Liu Metz.

"Oh no, we love LGBT. I want you to BLEEP him every night," Jim Wood yells on the tape.