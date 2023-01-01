'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder

Spiro Stafilatos, 35, of Silver Spring, Maryland has an extensive criminal history in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service.

A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.

Court documents indicate that the Stafilatos was approached by Secret Service agents because the car he was driving had the front tag missing, and the rear Maryland tag had a missing sticker. A dispatcher ran the tags and they informed the officers that they belonged to a 2016 Chevrolet. Stafilatos was driving a dark Buick LeSabre sedan.

Officers asked Stafilatos for his driver's license but he did not provide it.

"During the stop, officers noticed what they believed to be an open container that resembled a beer bottle to the right of the driver," according to the affidavit that also states that the officers asked the driver to turn off his car but instead he sped off.

Stafilatos ran a red light at the intersection of New York Avenue, Northwest and 14th Street, Northwest.

His sedan was struck by another vehicle which sent the Buick spinning around and hit two women in the intersection. Stafilatos stepped out of his car and was arrested on a nearby sidewalk, according to the court documents.

One of the pedestrians was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in critical condition with trauma to the body and head. As of Sunday night, D.C. police said she remained in the hospital and that her condition had not changed.

The second victim was pronounced dead at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. D.C. police have not identified her because they are still trying to contact the next of kin.

Stafilatos was also taken to an area hospital where, according to the affidavit, he tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Court documents detail parts of an interview Stafilatos had with an officer following the deadly crash.

"I got to get away from this guy, he is going to kill me today," states the affidavit. Stafilatos apparently told the agent that he did not know that the officers that approached him were Secret Service officers and that he thought it was an armed robbery.

"I didn't even know you was a cop bro; you pulled up on me with all black on," Stafilatos apparently told the interviewing officer. "Them Secret Service dudes, they don't look like cops and I panicked for my life," he added.

Stafilatos questioned why he was being pulled over because of a missing sticker. He also told the officer during the interview that he has a mental health disability and that he had not taken his medication.

The Silver Spring man has an extensive criminal history in the District, Maryland, and Virginia, according to court records.

Stafilatos was previously charged for an October 2020 robbery at a Shell station in White Oak, Maryland. According to Montgomery County Police, he hid merchandise in his sweatshirt, and when he was confronted by the gas station employee, Stafilatos brandished a knife and threatened the attendant.

Surveillance video released by Montgomery County Police shows the employee using a metal pole to scare off Stafilatos. The employee held the door closed to prevent him from entering. Eventually, Stafilatos fled the scene with the stolen merchandise.