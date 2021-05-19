Police ID suspect involved in Northeast DC Maserati road-rage shooting

Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., 42, of Lanham, Maryland is the suspect wanted by police after they say he was seen in a video shooting at a woman and her child.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has released the identity of a man who they say is the suspect wanted for a road rage incident where a woman and her child were shot in a vehicle back in May.

Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 42, of Lanham, Maryland is the suspect wanted by DC Police after authorities said he was seen in a video getting out of a car, taking out a gun and firing.

According to police, the incident happened back on May 19 in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE. In a video released by DC Police, Davis was seen allegedly getting out of a Maserati, taking out a gun and firing multiple times – shooting at a woman and her child inside a car. The woman was shot and later crashed her vehicle, police said.

Davis is seen in the video moving backward as he shoots, eventually pointing the gun in the other direction before getting back in his car and simply driving away.

42 year-old Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., is wanted for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 5/19/21, in the 1600 block of Eastern Ave., NE.



Video: https://t.co/4cvX3ocuwA



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/uTIZFGdwDK — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 2, 2021

DC Police have been searching for Davis and his vehicle since it happened, just after 5 p.m. back on May 19. The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, survived. DC Police said the child in her car was not hit by gunfire but did suffer some cuts in the crash.

During a news conference on Wednesday, DC Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield that a lot of help has come from the community and is asking for people to continue flooding police phone lines to help them locate Davis and any others who may have additional details.

Contee said the Maserati was discovered Wednesday, crediting his department's investigation and the community's help.

It's D.C.'s second high-profile road rage shooting in as many months. Both are still unsolved.

Last month, a woman, captured on camera in surveillance images released by MPD, shot a man in the head on Massachusetts Avenue between the Naval Observatory and the National Cathedral. The man did not survive, and police are still searching for the woman in that case.

NOW: @DCPoliceDept asking for community’s help to find Kenneth Davis who is the suspect in May 19 road rage incident. DC Police Chief Contee says he fired at a car with a woman and child inside. https://t.co/hJwVDVorOa pic.twitter.com/49akK7I3Hn — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) June 2, 2021

DC Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the driver of the Maserati, which they say offers a more unique vehicle when searching for a person of interest. They are also offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.