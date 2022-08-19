Police release sketch of suspect in Montgomery Village shooting

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot four times outside an apartment complex.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have released a sketch of the suspect sought in a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital in Montgomery Village.

The 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD. The victim, who has not been identified, was involved in some kind of dispute outside the Cider Mill apartment complex on Lost Knife Circle. The boy was shot four times, according to police.

On Friday, police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

The suspect is described as a man who is between 20 and 30 years old. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a husky build. Police say the suspect has a beard and dark-colored chin-length braids or locs that were worn partially up or loose. He is believed to have a tattoo on his bicep. The suspect was also described as wearing a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes.

MCPD detectives released this sketch of the suspect:

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Montgomery County Police - 6th District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 5770.