Suspect leads police on chase on I-495

Montgomery County Police arrest a man after he led them on a chase in a stolen car during Friday morning rush hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police say they arrested one man after he led them on a chase during Friday morning rush hour.

It all started just before 6 a.m. when neighbors who live near Leland and Woodbine streets in Chevy Chase, Maryland reported seeing suspicious people trying to open car doors. Once officers showed up, drivers of three vehicles fled the area.

One of the drivers was in a black Kia SUV, which police say was stolen. The other two drivers were in a Toyota Highlander, which officers say was also stolen, as well as a silver Range Rover or Land Rover. All three cars led police on a pursuit on I-495 during morning rush hour traffic, but it was called off at Georgia Avenue.

WUSA's SKY9 flew over the scene and continued to follow the black Kia as one of the tires blew out, causing sparks to fly. The driver was forced to stop and abandon the vehicle, after which he walked to a bus stop at University and New Hampshire avenues.

The suspect then boarded a Metro bus, and SKY9 continued to follow it as it headed toward Wheaton and called the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center.

Officers located the bus and stopped it at the Wheaton Metro station, where they surrounded the suspect as he got off of the bus and arrested him without incident. Police then took the suspect into custody.

Police are still looking for the drivers of the Toyota Highlander and Range Rover or Land Rover.

Montgomery County Police have yet to name the suspect who was taken into custody and the charges he may face.