Police: Man in ICE custody after breaking into Maryland woman's home

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, was arrested Friday by ICE near his home for immigration violations after police released him on bail following his recent arrest.
Credit: Hagerstown Police, Facebook
Mugshot of 36-year-old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A man caught on video breaking into a Maryland woman's home was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and is now in custody, according to authorities.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, was arrested Friday by ICE near his home for immigration violations after Hagerstown police released him on bail following his recent arrest for various charges -- including burglary, assault and other criminal charges. 

On Nov. 22, officers responded to 121 Manor Drive at around 10:30 p.m. and were given video footage of the break-in from the unidentified woman, police said.

Rodriguez-Gomez was arrested and charged with burglary 3rd degree, burglary 4th degree, assault 2nd degree, stalking and malicious destruction of property. He was charged on Nov. 24 after police said they questioned him about what happened the night of the break-in.

The unidentified woman was not injured, according to police.

While there is a video of this incident posted on various social media platforms, the Hagerstown Police Department said it would like to reiterate that Rodriguez-Gomez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

