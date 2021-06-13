Man carries machete, threatens to stab victim in DC

Anyone who can identify the individual or who has any knowledge of the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tipline

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who was carrying a machete and threatened to stab a victim on Saturday.

The incident happened at 520 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Police say that, after threatening the victim, the suspect made derogatory comments before leaving the area. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify the individual or who has any knowledge of the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's texting tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating this offense as potentially being motivated at least partially by hate or bias. The incident report states that there was a suspected anti-gay motivation.

The incident occurred while Pride Month celebrations were taking place across the city.

The Department specified that the designation can be changed at any point as the investigation proceeds as more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update this story with additional information as it is confirmed by police.

In a separate incident in 2019, a man pulled out a machete and made a stabbing motion at two victims in D.C.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest when the suspect approached the two victims and engaged in a "verbal altercation," police said.