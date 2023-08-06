x
Crime

Police search for suspect car after shooting in NW DC

The victim was left with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: DC Police

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in locating a car in connection to a shooting in Northwest Sunday morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

At 2 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of 9th Street in Northwest, D.C. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ car was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The second image is a stock image of the vehicle.

Credit: DC Police

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

