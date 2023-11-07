Police: 22-year-old man arrested for murder after deadly shooting at Catholic University

Maxwell Emerson, a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach for Oldham County Schools in Kentucky, died after being shot on Catholic University's campus.

WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting death of a Kentucky man who was in D.C. for a teacher development program.

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the suspect as Jaime Macedo.

Maxwell Emerson, a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach for Oldham County Schools in Kentucky, died after being shot on Catholic University's campus Wednesday morning. He was just 25 years old.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Michigan Avenue and the 600 block of Alumni Lane.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said the investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the deadly shooting.

The mother of the victim, Chandra Emerson, denies this. "There is no possible way that [Max] knew him," she said.

Adding that she has “seen the pictures” and that the family doesn't know the person photographed. She said her family is concerned that the narrative about the two knowing each other will convince neighbors that there is no ongoing threat.

The university said the two men got into an altercation which led to the shooting in the plaza in front of Father O’Connell Hall. The suspect then fled the campus.

