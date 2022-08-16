x
Crime

Police: Man arrested in shooting death of 55-year-old Uber driver

21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge was arrested for his alleged connection to the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old Uber driver.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of an Uber driver in Temple Hills. 

Kiayon Strowbridge was charged with first and second-degree murder, and other charges, after 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman was found shot to death in a car on Aug. 10. 

Police responded to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. for a welfare check around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they discovered Esleiman suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene.

After some investigation, police determined that Esleiman was operating as a rideshare driver at the time of the incident. Police also determined that the motive of this fatal incident was an attempted robbery.

“We can’t imagine the sorrow Mr. Esleiman’s loved ones are facing in the wake of this senseless act of violence," Uber said in a statement. 

Uber added that they were "ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation" and wanted to make sure those who are responsible for the crime are held accountable. 

The investigation is ongoing. officials are asking anyone who has relevant information for this investigation to contact them at 301-516-2512. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Prince George's County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

