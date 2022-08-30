Woman carjacked by man armed with rife, police report says

Two men made off with the woman's 2017 Mercedes G350, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022.

Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue Southeast at around 11 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.

According to a police report, the victim told police she was sitting in her car when another vehicle stopped beside her. The woman told police that one of the men exited the vehicle and pointed a rifle at her saying, "Give me the keys. You know what I want. Open the door."

The victim handed over her keys and her cell phone, the police. The second suspect was armed with a handgun in his waistband, and told the other suspect to back off. The suspect with the rifle got back into the vehicle they arrived in, described as a gray four-door sedan, and drove away.

The second suspect got into the woman's car, apologized, and handed the woman her purse before driving off in the stolen car.

The woman's cell phone was recovered a few blocks away.

Police are searching for a black Mercedes G350 with DC tag GH8165.

The suspect armed with the rifle was described as wearing a black hoodie with a slim build. He's thought to be in his 20s and about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The second suspect, armed with a handgun, was described as wearing a black hoodie with a slim build. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing a black ski mask, police said.