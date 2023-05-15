Surveillance video catches sound of fury of gunfire that struck 10-year-old girl

Content Warning: The video in this story contains the sound of gunfire that resulted in the critical injury of a little girl. Watch at your own discretion.

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 obtained new surveillance video the moment a 10-year-old girl is shot while riding in the car with her family.

This happened on Hayes Street in Northeast on Sunday night.

You don't see the shooter in the video, but you hear the barrage of bullets.

And – in the last few hours – WUSA9 learned federal law enforcement is involved in the hunt for the gunman.

On Monday, DC Police identified the 10-year-old victim as Arianna Davis. In their words, she's in the hospital "fighting for her life."

Thanks to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI, there's a possible reward of up to $30,000 to help them catch whoever unleashed a storm of gunfire.

After the initial shots were fired there was a pause before a fury of bullets unload again for 20 more seconds.

DC Police suspsect about 50 rounds were fired along Hayes Street near Water Lily Lane in Northeast on Sunday night; 10-year old Arianna Davis was in a car with her family – driving home – when a stray bullet hit her.

"We heard but we thought it was fireworks," a neighbor told WUSA9.

The neighbor heard the barrage of bullets.

Officers handed them a copy of a police flyer with her picture and reward information to help capture whoever is responsible.

"I don't have the words to express how I'm sad about...10 years?!"

"You can tell people don't value their own life the way they come out here and conduct themselves," neighbor Lorne Knight told WUSA9.

Knight lives on the street; a few homes and his car were hit by the random gunfire. He says, unfortunately, this isn't the first time.

"The first shooting a month ago; this one got shot. A bullet came through the window," he said.

This comes at a time when city officials are trying to curb gun violence.