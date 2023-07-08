VIDEO: 3 suspects wanted for deadly shooting in SE DC

The suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting on Good Hope Road in Southeast that left three dead and two injured.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are asking for the public's help finding three people and a car wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Southeast D.C. on August 5.

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video of the three people and a vehicle of interest on Tuesday.

According to police, on August 5 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers discovered four men and one woman had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and declared two of the men and one woman dead.

The victims remained on the scene until they were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives say the two remaining men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police have since identified the victims as 27-year-old Tymea Cook of Southeast, D.C., 35-year-old Bernard Hodges of Northeast, D.C. and 34-year-old Reginald Gilbert of no fixed address.

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $75,000.