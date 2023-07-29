Police release photos of man allegedly connected to Fort Totten Metro shooting

WASHINGTON — Police released surveillance camera footage Saturday showing a man they allege is connected to a shooting at Fort Totten Metro on July 20.
A fight broke out between a group of people inside the station just before 11 p.m., DC Police said, and a teenage boy and a man wound up shot. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment, and were expected to recover from the injuries.
The day after the shooting, WMATA said a special police officer at the station confronted the alleged shooter -- the teen boy -- who fired at the officer, causing the officer to fire back, hitting the teen. The SPO then chased him out of the station and detained him.
Metro Transit Police tweeted Saturday morning with two photos of another man they say is also connected to the shooting. Police say he faces charges of assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license. They are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the man.
There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the fight or shooting.
The shooting happened the same day that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an Emergency Public Safety Act, which focuses on eliminating illegal guns from the streets.
Anyone with information about the suspect may contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
