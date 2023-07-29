Police release photos of man allegedly connected to Fort Totten Metro shooting

Metro Police say the man they are searching for faces charges of assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police released surveillance camera footage Saturday showing a man they allege is connected to a shooting at Fort Totten Metro on July 20.

A fight broke out between a group of people inside the station just before 11 p.m., DC Police said, and a teenage boy and a man wound up shot. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment, and were expected to recover from the injuries.

The day after the shooting, WMATA said a special police officer at the station confronted the alleged shooter -- the teen boy -- who fired at the officer, causing the officer to fire back, hitting the teen. The SPO then chased him out of the station and detained him.

Metro Transit Police tweeted Saturday morning with two photos of another man they say is also connected to the shooting. Police say he faces charges of assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license. They are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the man.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the fight or shooting.

CASH REWARD: MTPD seeking to identify suspect in assault w/ intent to kill (gun) at Ft. Totten Thursday, July 20, ~10:45 p.m. Crime Solvers of D.C. offering up to $1000 cash reward for info leading to arrest/indictment of suspect. Call MTPD at 202-962-2121 or text MY-MTPD. #wmata pic.twitter.com/TnPwbdPPsV — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 29, 2023

The shooting happened the same day that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an Emergency Public Safety Act, which focuses on eliminating illegal guns from the streets.