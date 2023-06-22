Man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for DC triple shooting caught on video

The 2020 shooting left one person dead and two others hurt.

WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old man from D.C. has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a triple shooting that left one person dead on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020.

Glenn Dolford pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder and assault charges in the murder of Raheem Murray and the shooting of Corvell Hayden and Marco Harper on Feb. 2, 2020.

On that day, a dark colored sedan pulled into the 4000 block of 3rd Street Southeast, where the three men were standing on the sidewalk discussing where they were going to watch the Super Bowl. The sedan slowed to a stop in the middle of the street and prosecutors say Dolford and another person got out of the car and began firing on the men. Police found 57 rifle casings at the scene.

Harper was shot twice. Hayden was shot 10 times, but survived. Murray fell to the ground and Dolford shot him in the head from inches away. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Dolford was sentenced this week to 22.5 years behind bars. After serving time in prison, he was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.