23-year-old Hyattsville man killed in Suitland; suspect sought

SUITLAND, Md. — Police are looking for a suspect who killed a Hyattsville man in Suitland on Friday night, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Just after 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Telfair Boulevard in Suitland.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside of an apartment suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department did not elaborate on what sort of trauma the man suffered. They said this cause of death will be confirmed by an autopsy.
The victim was identified Tuesday as 23-year-old Bennie Maye Jr., of Hyattsville.
The police department said its detectives don't believe the homicide was a random crime.
Detectives don't know if there is one suspect or multiple.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Solvers is a nonprofit program that offers cash rewards to people who provide information about crimes or fugitives to law enforcement.
