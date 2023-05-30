23-year-old Hyattsville man killed in Suitland; suspect sought

Officers found the 23-year-old man suffering from trauma in an apartment in Suitland.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUITLAND, Md. — Police are looking for a suspect who killed a Hyattsville man in Suitland on Friday night, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Telfair Boulevard in Suitland.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside of an apartment suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not elaborate on what sort of trauma the man suffered. They said this cause of death will be confirmed by an autopsy.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 23-year-old Bennie Maye Jr., of Hyattsville.

The police department said its detectives don't believe the homicide was a random crime.

Detectives don't know if there is one suspect or multiple.

No other information has been released.