WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is currently searching for two persons of interest after an armed robbery at a restaurant on Monday.

Police said the incident happened on the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast D.C. around 8:30 p.m.

Officials were able to retrieve surveillance video of the robbery.

In the video, you can see two masked individuals enter the establishment, which is shown to be a Subway restaurant. The video shows one of the persons of interest with a firearm in hand, and the other following behind without a weapon.

Seen in the surveillance video one of the individuals walks up to the counter with the weapon pointed at the clerk. The unarmed person of interest then hops over the counter to approach the employee and directs him to the cash register.

The person of interest holding the weapon, soon joins the other person behind the counter, continuing to point the firearm at the clerk as he attempts to open the register. Footage shows the unarmed individual walk into the back area of the store, located behind the counter.

Surveillance footage is unable to depict what occurred in that area of the establishment at that moment.

The video then skips to the register being opened. The armed person of interest continues to keep the weapon pointed at the employee, as the unarmed individual beings to take money out of the register. It is unclear as to exactly when the said person returned from the back area of the store.

As the unarmed person of interest gathers the stolen money, the armed individual can be seen grabbing the store clerk with his unoccupied hand by the back of the shirt.

The employee is then dragged to another part of the counter to remove a trash can and is forced to look for something that is not made clear in the video.

The surveillance footage then skips to the back area of the store, which the unarmed individual originally went to at the beginning of the video. It can then be seen that another employee was behind there.

The weaponless person of interest is then seen speaking to the employee, as they hold their hands up. The masked individual then guides them to the front of the store, through the door he originally entered to get into the closed-off area.

The next surveillance camera shows the unarmed person of interest jumps over the counter and heads towards the entrance of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, the armed individual walks toward the back area of the store and continues to speak at the employees that are now both cornered into that part of the establishment.

The armed person of interest then makes their way out of a different door that allows them to exit the back and return into the front area. Both of the persons interest flee the scene.

Check out the surveillance camera footage below:

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone that is able to provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the robbery.

If you are able to identify these individuals or have any knowledge of the incident that took place, please call the DC Metropolitan Police (202) 727-9099 or text the tip to the Department's text tip line, 50411.

