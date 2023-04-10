Substitute teacher brings gun into Glen Burnie High School

The high school was placed on lockdown Friday when the gun was discovered.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A substitute teacher has been barred from classrooms after police learned he brought a handgun to a school in a backpack.

Glen Burnie High School was placed on lockdown Friday after the gun was discovered in a classroom, according to a letter to parents from Principal Kevin Carr. Carr said the backpack was left behind in the classroom as classes dismissed from third to fourth period. A staff member in the classroom picked up the backpack to try to find who left it. They found the gun inside when they opened it.

The school was placed on lockdown around 2:10 p.m. and the backpack was given to police. The substitute teacher was subsequently removed from another classroom, Carr said. Students were held in classrooms while the investigation was underway. Within several minutes, it was determined the backpack belonged to the teacher. The teacher was detained by police and charged.

Carr told parents there was no evidence that the backpack was in the possession of students. He said it's not clear if the handgun, a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, was ever taken out of the backpack. Anne Arundel County Police have identified the teacher as 45-year-old Derric Simms, of Baltimore.

"The person identified in this incident has been barred from serving as a substitute teacher or acting in any other role in our school system," Carr said in the letter.

He also commended the students for the way they handled the situation.

Carr also reminded students and parents that if they see anything that makes them feel unsafe, they should report it to a responsible adult as soon as possible. Any safety concern can also be addressed through the Student Safety Hotline at 833-MD-B-SAFE.